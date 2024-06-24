People in these Sussex hotspots are dumping the most rubbish illegally

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A study has revealed which areas in the UK are most prone to fly-tipping – including in Sussex.

The recent study – conducted by the research team at Cartridge Save – has revealed the English cities dumping the most rubbish illegally.

Researchers analysed the total number of fly-tipping incidents across more than 100 cities in England. They then calculated the number of incidents per 10,000 people in each city to compile a final list of the English cities with the highest rates of illegal dumping.

A spokesperson for Cartridge Save said: “Fly-tipping, the illegal dumping of rubbish, has become a growing problem across the country, damaging the environment and putting public health at risk.

A recent study – conducted by the research team at Cartridge Save – has revealed the English cities dumping the most rubbish illegally. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"Sussex towns rank at the bottom end of table, with the least dumping rubbish illegally.”

Brighton and Hove ranks fifth best (105) out of all cities and towns with the least fly-tipping incidents (1,585 total incidents and 57 incidents per 10,000 people).

Worthing ranked 100th with 688 total incidents and 62 incidents per 10,000 people. Hastings came 98th, with 574 incidents in total and 63 incidents per 10,000 people.

Eastbourne was just above in 90th with 778 total incidents and 78 incidents per 10,000 people.

Crawley ranked 75th (1,732 total incidents and 144 per 10,000 people), while Horsham ranked 51st – the highest of all Sussex towns – with 1,102 total incidents and 219 per 10,000 people.

The spokesperson added: “The study reveals that Durham has the worst fly-tipping problem in the country, with 1,129 incidents per 10K people. Despite its fame for beautiful countryside and rural charm, Durham is at the wrong end of this worrying trend.

"Despite its status as a bustling metropolis with a huge population, London has the lowest fly-tipping rate on the list, at just three incidents per 10K residents. This suggests effective waste management strategies in the capital.”

Ian Cowley, from Cartridge Save, said the study ‘exposes a worrying trend’ of fly-tipping in English cities.

He added: “Places like Durham and Lancaster highlight the need for a collective effort.

“Clearer government policies, responsible business practices, and individual accountability are all essential.