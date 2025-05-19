People invited to share concerns at Rother village meeting with police

A community meeting is being held by police.

It will be held at Staplecross Community Centre, Northiam Road, today (Monday, May 19), from noon – 2pm.

A police spokesperson said: " You're invited to a community meeting with your local Neighbourhood Policing Team to discuss important issues impacting Staplecross and the surrounding areas.

"This is an excellent opportunity to share your concerns, ask questions, and work together towards making our community safer and stronger. Your voice is important! "Please spread the word and bring your neighbours along. Let's join forces to make a real difference. "We look forward to seeing you there. "Upcoming meeting dates for your diary: "Friday 13 June – Mountfield Village Hall, 10:00am – 12:00pm "Monday 16 June – Staplecross & Cripps Corner Village Hall, 12:00pm – 2:00pm "Tuesday 1 July – Bodiam Castle, 10:00am – 11:00am "Friday 11 July – Ewhurst Green, On the Green, 10:00am – 11:00am"

Rother Police.

