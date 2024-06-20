People seen 'firing projectiles' at birds at West Sussex beauty spot
Reports to this newspaper claimed that police were called to Mewsbrook Park in Littlehampton on Saturday (June 15) after a report that three individuals were using a slingshot to fire at wildlife.
A quantity of lead pellets were reportedly confiscated at the scene.
According to an eye-witness report, one duck and two cygnets were killed – but this has not been confirmed.
Sussex Police issued a statement on Thursday morning (June 20).
This read: “Police received a report at around 6.45pm on Saturday (June 15) of a group of people firing projectiles at birds in Mewsbrook Park, Littlehampton.
“Officers attended and stopped and searched three men, and carried out a search of the area for any evidence.
“No arrests have been made at this time.
“An investigation is underway, including engagement with a number of witnesses, to identify any reasonable lines of enquiry.”