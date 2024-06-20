Watch more of our videos on Shots!

No arrests have yet been made after people were seen ‘firing projectiles’ at birds in West Sussex, police have said.

Reports to this newspaper claimed that police were called to Mewsbrook Park in Littlehampton on Saturday (June 15) after a report that three individuals were using a slingshot to fire at wildlife.

A quantity of lead pellets were reportedly confiscated at the scene.

According to an eye-witness report, one duck and two cygnets were killed – but this has not been confirmed.

Mewsbrook Park in Littlehampton. Photo: Arun District Council

Sussex Police issued a statement on Thursday morning (June 20).

This read: “Police received a report at around 6.45pm on Saturday (June 15) of a group of people firing projectiles at birds in Mewsbrook Park, Littlehampton.

“Officers attended and stopped and searched three men, and carried out a search of the area for any evidence.

“No arrests have been made at this time.