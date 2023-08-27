A people smuggler has been jailed after border security found two men hidden in his lorry.

Antonio Jovanoski was stopped in Newhaven Port by Border Force officers on in on June 27 when attempting to pass immigration controls.

Two Albanian migrants were found concealed in the cab of the lorry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A criminal investigation by the Home Office’s Criminal and Financial Investigations unit led to Jovanoski, from North Macedonia/Bulgaria, being charged with facilitation of smuggling the Immigration Act 1971.

Antonio Jovanoski (09/10/1977). Image courtesy of Sussex Police

Jovanoski was jailed for three years and nine months at Chichester Crown Court on Friday (August 25).

Chris Foster, deputy director for Immigration Enforcement’s Criminal and Financial Investigations, said: “Today's sentence is another reminder to those involved in people smuggling that you will be caught and brought to justice.

"My team work tirelessly to tackle these crimes and will continue to take action against those who break our laws and put our security at risk.”