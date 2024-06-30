Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An investigation is underway after an incident involving weapons in Goring-by-Sea.

Video footage shared on social media shows people with motorbike helmets, armed with weapons, being confronted by residents on Friday afternoon.

Sussex Incidents wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Motorbike thieves armed with knives, crowbars, and other weapons in Goring (near Worthing ) around 3pm on June 28th were bravely chased off by locals!”

Norman Brennan, a retired London police officer and ‘leading campaigner’ on police protection, said such incidents ‘don’t just happen’ in the capital and it’s ‘equally frightening’ wherever it happens – calling for Sussex Police to take action.