Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne is unhappy with a funding decision by the government, amid the introduction of a new Crime & Policing Bill.

A package of new laws will tackle anti-social behaviour, shop theft and street crime, the UK Government announced last week.

The Crime and Policing Bill, which is central to the government’s Plan for Change and Safer Streets mission, was introduced on Tuesday (February 25) and ‘begins its journey to becoming law’. It has been described by the government as ‘one of the biggest legislative updates to policing for decades’.

In response, Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “The Government’s Crime & Policing Bill introduced into Parliament, delivers on some of the key issues that I have been championing on behalf of businesses and local people for some time to tackle shop theft, assault and abuse of shopworkers, as well as anti-social behaviour (ASB).

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said it was 'perplexing and disappointing' that the government stopped the cycle of Safer Streets funding. Photo: Sussex World

“Many of the measures build on the foundations laid by the previous Government and I welcome the move to treat violence against women and girls as a national policing priority, strengthening Stalking Protection Orders, barring sex offenders from changing their names and the new criminal offence of spiking.

“New, warrantless powers of entry for police will allow them to search properties within the ‘golden hour of investigations’ which will be very welcome by detectives. Powers to seize e-bikes and e-scooters and banning orders for ASB offenders will make our roads and town centres safer and address two key concerns of Sussex residents in particular.”

However, Mrs Bourne – a Conservative politician – is not happy with all the decisions made by the Labour government.

She explained: “It is perplexing and disappointing however that the government has stopped the cycle of Safer Streets funding as this has transformed city centres over the past four years.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper speaks with police officers. (Photo by LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"Similarly, the government has pulled the plug on our successful Immediate Justice programme, which was popular with residents as it saw offenders clean graffiti and pick up litter in reparative activities for the harm and damage they have caused.

“The ‘scrapping of the £200’ retail theft threshold is, in reality, a clarification of existing legislation – many police forces already respond to, investigate and prosecute so-called lower value thefts with offenders imprisoned for up to a year.

“However, with our courts already under pressure, I remain convinced that this move will only serve to increase the backlog of cases in the system and, with prisons already overflowing, we desperately need other sanctions for persistent shoplifters, such as electronic tagging.

“Whilst I have consistently asked this government to support the tagging of shoplifters, I am now actively looking at implementing a pilot scheme in Sussex to demonstrate the deterrent effect this targeting of perpetrators might achieve.”

The law change comes after Worthing was identified as the shoplifting capital of the UK, with 23.2 incidents per 1,000 residents. Crawley ranked sixth in the Accu Components study with 16.6 incidents per 1,000 residents.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “For too long communities have had to put up with rising town centre and street crime, and persistent anti-social behaviour, while neighbourhood police have been cut. And for years too little has been done to tackle the most serious violence of all including knife crime and violence against women and children."

The government said its new bill will help tackle the crimes that ‘matter most to communities’ but ‘have been ignored for too long’.

The new laws will be backed up by the recruitment of 13,000 extra neighbourhood policing roles, with a named officer in every community.

To see the full scope of the new legislation, visit www.gov.uk/government/news/new-powers-for-police-to-tackle-neighbourhood-crime