'Persistent sexual predator' from Eastbourne jailed for breaching Sexual Harm Prevention Order

An Eastbourne man described by police as a ‘persistent’ sexual predator has been jailed after officers discovered hundreds of sexually explicit images of children on his mobile phone.

Police said, Kevin Wyeth, 37, of no fixed address, was already subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) relating to a range of sex offences relating to children dating back to 2006.

In July, 2022, Wyeth was released on licence after serving part of a jail sentence for breaching an existing SHPO by sending sexual communications to four children, police have said.

On Monday, March 13, Sussex Police officers conducted an unannounced visit at a hotel where Wyeth was staying in Eastbourne.

At Chichester Crown Court on Thursday, October 12, Kevin Wyeth was sentenced to 30 months in prison, given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will remain on the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely. Picture: Sussex Police

Officers found a mobile phone hidden under a loaf of bread next to his bed, once again placing him in breach of his SHPO.

Police said that on the phone were hundreds of explicit images of children aged as young as five, as well as text exchanges with a child understood to be under the age of 15.

Wyeth was arrested and subsequently charged with three counts of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, making Category C indecent images of children and failing to disclose the key to protected information by not providing the pin number to his mobile phone.

At Chichester Crown Court on Thursday, October 12, Wyeth was sentenced to 30 months in prison, given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will remain on the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely.

Police Constable Louise Blacker said: “Kevin Wyeth is a committed offender with an extensive criminal history, that shows he is a consistent danger to children.

“His persistent offending was rightly recognised at court and, alongside this custodial sentence, he will be subject to even more stringent measures to limit the harm he can cause to the public.

“The discovery of his latest offending is testament to the tenacity and vigilance of Sussex Police and its partners when monitoring sex offenders and should serve as a warning to others looking to breach behavioural orders. We can and will conduct unannounced visits and you will face punishment for your crimes.