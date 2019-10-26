Person assaulted and dragged into car in Seaford in ‘possible abduction’

Police have arrested two people after a person was assaulted and dragged into a car in Seaford in a possible abduction yesterday afternoon.

Officers are urgently searching a Lexus car with the registration GY06 EOR which is believed to be involved in the incident.

Police news

The alarm was raised at 2.37pm yesterday (Friday, October 25), when a member of the public reported that he had seen someone being assaulted and the dragged into a silver four door Lexus, according to police.

Detective Inspector Hannah Willard said: “The incident took place in broad daylight in Vale Road and a witness reports seeing the person assaulted and then dragged into the car by four men.

“We have identified the owner of the car and established that after leaving Seaford, it was last seen at 4.30pm westbound on the A22 at Lower Dicker.

“About 45 minutes beforehand, it had travelled eastbound along the A22 at the same location.

“We want to find that car and we also want to identify whoever was dragged into it in Seaford.

“If you are that man or woman or you have any information about the incident, please contact us online or call 101 quoting Operation Grantham.

“We would particularly like to hear from anyone who was driving in Seaford or along the A22 at Lower Dicker around the times mentioned who may have dashcam footage that might be relevant to our investigation.

“If you see the car, on the move or parked up somewhere, please call us on 999 immediately.”

Two men, aged 22 and 28, both from Seaford, were arrested on Friday evening on suspicion of kidnap, confirmed police.

They remained in custody at 11.30am today (Saturday, October 26).

SEE MORE: Six fire engines called to Newhaven boat yard blaze

Newhaven Army cadet receives Citizenship Award from Sussex Police for helping save a life

Newhaven man pleads guilty to causing death by dangerous driving