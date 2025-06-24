Person dies after being hit by train between Three Bridges and Horsham railways stations

BTP officers were called to the line near Crawley station this morning (June 24) following reports of a ‘casualty on the tracks’.

The BTP said the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is not being treated a suspicious, BTP added.

A BTP spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the line near Crawley railway station at around 9.30am today (24 June) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”