Person in possession of suspected firearm in West Sussex was boy in fancy dress, police confirm
Officers responded to Frith Road, Bognor Regis, about 11.10am on Wednesday, October 22 following calls from concerned members of the public.
As a precaution, a number of nearby schools temporarily implemented lockdown procedures to allow searches to be completed safely.
The schools later reopened.
Chief Inspector Dave Groombridge said: “Firstly, I’d like to reassure the community that we have identified the person who was subject to these reports, a 14-year-old local boy who was wearing fancy dress.
“We have visited him and his family, and can confirm he had a toy gun with him at the time; was not in possession of any offensive weapons.
“I appreciate this incident will have understandably caused concern in the community, however I am confident that those who called it into us did so with the best of intentions.
“Public safety is our priority, and due to the nature of the calls received, we deployed multiple units to the surrounding area.
“I am pleased to say there is no threat to the wider community.”