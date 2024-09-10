A man was placed into custody by Sussex Police after he failed to stop for traffic while driving along Hailsham bypass.

A spokesperson for the police said that on Friday, September 6, following a pursuit of the driver, the man ‘decamped the vehicle at a roundabout along the bypass, with the male driver running to hide in the woodland nearby’.

The spokesperson for the police said: “We successfully got one male into custody for driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance, failure to stop and also for failing a road-side drug wipe.

“With assistance from RPU (Roads Policing Unit), SEU (Specialist Enforcement Unit) and police dogs - that is one more dangerous driver off our roads.”