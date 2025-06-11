Petworth Co-op temporarily closed after attempted break-in

By Connor Gormley
Published 11th Jun 2025, 13:47 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 15:50 BST
A Co-op store in Market Square, Petworth, is closed for repairs after a break-in attempt last night (June 10).

Responding to a request for comment, a Co-op spokesperson said: “There was an incident at our Petworth store overnight when intruders entered the store. Security measures including Fog Cannons hindered the intruders, however the store remains closed for Police to investigate and for repairs to be carried out. The store will re-open as soon as possible to serve the community.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Police were called to the Co-Operative in Market Square, Petworth at 3:30am yesterday morning (11 June) to a report of a burglary at the store.

“The shop front window was smashed, and a side door broken. Tills drawers were also stolen and found nearby in Bartons Lane. Officers attended and are gathering evidence and witness statements to aid investigation. Anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online or dial 101 quoting serial 156 of 11/06.”

