A father and son have been sentenced over their roles in a serious collision near Pevensey.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said Luic Buckley-Barber, 19, was driving a Ford Escort that was not roadworthy before he lost control and and overturned his vehicle into a watery ditch.

“Footage from his friends showed him driving at high speeds and showing off,” a spokesperson for the force said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The collision caused serious injuries to a woman travelling in the vehicle.

Jason Barber (left) and Luic Buckley-Barber (right). Photo: Sussex Police

“But instead of calling the emergency services, the then 17-year-old called his father Jason Barber, 46, and the pair concocted a story about the crash.

“Despite her injuries, Barber drove his son home first, in the opposite direction to the hospital, then took the young woman to hospital. During the journey the woman heard the father and son inventing a story about Buckley-Barber having to swerve to avoid an animal.

“Officers later attended the home address, but Barber told officers his son was not present, and he did not know where his son was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the scene of the crash, beer cans were recovered from around the Ford Escort, and Buckley-Barber had been with friends at a party earlier in the night. But the teenager was not found on the night of the crash, and only called police 12 hours later.

The car on the scene of the incident. Photo: Sussex Police

“Following a thorough investigation both men were charged.”

Luic Buckley-Barber, 19, of Maresfield Drive, Pevensey, was charged with causing serious injuries by dangerous driving, police said. Jason Barber, 46, of the same address, was charged with perverting the course of justice.

“Both men admitted the charges and appeared for sentence before Lewes Crown Court on 30 May, where they were jailed,” the police spokesperson continued.

“Luic Buckley-Barber was sentenced to one year and four months in prison, and was disqualified from driving for three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jason Barber was sentenced to two years and three months in prison for perverting the course of justice.

“The court heard how the incident happened on April 28, 2023.

“Staff at the Eastbourne District General Hospital reported the collision to the police after the young woman was taken to A&E.

“Phones were seized from both men, and revealed that Barber sent a text message to a friend, claiming he ‘hid’ his son from police on the night they were looking to locate him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Meanwhile further mobile phone footage showed Buckley-Barber’s reckless driving on the night shortly before the crash.”

Speaking after the case, PC Jessica Crump from the Roads Policing Unit, said: “The father and son showed no regard for the victim’s welfare that night, and only looked out for their own interests.

“Dangerous driving is one of the fatal five offences that cause deaths and injuries on our roads.

“Luic decided to drive dangerously behind the wheel, with another person’s life in his hands. He had not maintained his vehicle in a good state of repair, and was extremely lucky he did not cause a fatality that night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Meanwhile, Jason equally had the choice to do the right thing, but he attempted to obstruct the police in our enquiries and frustrate our investigation.

“This case demonstrates our determination to stop dangerous drivers and to obtain justice for victims.

“Drivers have a choice, and we urge them to make sure it is the right one both morally and lawfully.”