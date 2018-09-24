Pevensey player attacked during six-a-side football match in Eastbourne

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault at a six-a-side football match in Eastbourne.

The incident happened at Langney Sports Club, in Priory Road, sometime after kick-off at 9pm on Thursday, August 20.

The victim, a 23-year-old man from Pevensey, suffered facial injuries while playing for Beesley McClean against the opposition named De Gea Bar.

Two arrested in connection with Hailsham ‘hit-and-run’

Sussex Police say a 27-year-old man from Hailsham voluntarily attended the police station for interview and enquiries are ongoing.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident – in particular anyone who may have a video recording of it.

You can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 799 of 31/08.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Eastbourne man given eight-year sentence for street attacks on women and girls