Phone and credit card stolen during 'distraction' theft outside Horsham store

A mobile phone and credit card were stolen during a ‘distraction theft’ outside a Horsham store on Thursday.

Police say that a person tapped on a driver’s car window outside John Lewis in Albion Way and said that someone had ‘punched’ the car. While showing the driver, another person snatched the mobile phone and credit card.

In another incident, police say that a motor home was stolen from the driveway of a house in Horsham Road, Cowfold, some time between 6pm on March 8 and 11am the following day.

And a resident in Olive Close, Horsham, was shocked to discover via their Ring doorbell that a person was in their car. But, say police, the person fled with the vehicle’s Dash Cam before the resident was able to get outside.

And in another incident, a motorbike was vandalised outside a house in South Holmes Road, Horsham, between 12pm on March 10 and 1am the following morning.

Meanwhile, a purse containing £20 was stolen from a car in Wordsworth Place, Horsham, between 6pm on March 17 and 9.40am the following day.

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to contact police on 101.