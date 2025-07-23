Photo shows armed officers in Chichester: four arrested on suspicion of ‘fraud related offences’, say Sussex Police
An emergency in Chichester sparked a major police response, new photos show.
The pictures, sent to Sussex World earlier today (July 23) show armed police officers and several vehicles in operation on South Street, Chichester.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said at 5.20pm: “On Wednesday, July 23, officers executed a warrant at an address in Southgate, Chichester as part of an ongoing fraud investigation. Four individuals were arrested on suspicion of fraud related offences and remain in police custody at this time. Enquiries are ongoing and no further information is available at this stage.”