Photos of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein projected onto Windsor Castle: Suspect from Sussex among four people in custody

Four people, including a man from Sussex, have been arrested after images of Donald Trump with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto Windsor Castle.

The images were projected onto the castle where the US President was hosted by King Charles during his state visit to the UK.

Trump arrived at London Stansted late on Tuesday (September 16) for an unprecedented second state visit, and was greeted by Charles on Wednesday at Windsor Castle.

Thames Valley Police issued an investigation update on Wednesday night.

A statement read: “Four men arrested following an unauthorised projection onto Windsor Castle, have been released on conditional bail until December 12, while enquiries continue.

“A 60-year-old man from East Sussex, a 36-year-old man from London, a 37-year-old man from Kent and a 50-year-old man from London were all arrested yesterday (September 16).

“Those arrested are being investigated for a number of possible offences including malicious communications and public nuisance.”

Several images of the two were projected onto one of the castle's towers. Thames Valley Police later said four adults were arrested on suspicion of malicious communications following the ‘unauthorised projection’ at Windsor Castle, which they described as a ‘public stunt’.