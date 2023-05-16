Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Hastings Police said emergency services responded to an incident in Bohemia Road, Hastings, at about 7.50pm on Monday, May 15Hastings Police said emergency services responded to an incident in Bohemia Road, Hastings, at about 7.50pm on Monday, May 15
Hastings Police said emergency services responded to an incident in Bohemia Road, Hastings, at about 7.50pm on Monday, May 15

Photos of police in Hastings: woman, 50, suffers ‘injuries consistent with a stabbing’

A woman has been taken to hospital after an incident in Hastings, police have said.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 16th May 2023, 07:41 BST

Hastings Police said on Facebook at 10.50pm last night (Monday, May 15) that police and emergency services were responding to the incident in Bohemia Road, Hastings.

Police said: "A local woman aged 50 suffered injuries consistent with a stabbing and has been taken to hospital. The incident happened at about 7.50pm on Monday, May 15.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area while this incident is responded to. Police are searching for a man seen wearing a black puffa-style jacket who went in the direction of Falaise Road. Witnesses or anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police on 999 and quote Op Florida.”

Hastings Police said emergency services responded to an incident in Bohemia Road, Hastings, at about 7.50pm on Monday, May 15

1. Hastings

Hastings Police said emergency services responded to an incident in Bohemia Road, Hastings, at about 7.50pm on Monday, May 15 Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Hastings Police said emergency services responded to an incident in Bohemia Road, Hastings, at about 7.50pm on Monday, May 15

2. Hastings

Hastings Police said emergency services responded to an incident in Bohemia Road, Hastings, at about 7.50pm on Monday, May 15 Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Hastings Police said emergency services responded to an incident in Bohemia Road, Hastings, at about 7.50pm on Monday, May 15

3. Hastings

Hastings Police said emergency services responded to an incident in Bohemia Road, Hastings, at about 7.50pm on Monday, May 15 Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Hastings Police said emergency services responded to an incident in Bohemia Road, Hastings, at about 7.50pm on Monday, May 15

4. Hastings

Hastings Police said emergency services responded to an incident in Bohemia Road, Hastings, at about 7.50pm on Monday, May 15 Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Next Page
Page 1 of 3