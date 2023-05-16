Hastings Police said on Facebook at 10.50pm last night (Monday, May 15) that police and emergency services were responding to the incident in Bohemia Road, Hastings.

Police said: "A local woman aged 50 suffered injuries consistent with a stabbing and has been taken to hospital. The incident happened at about 7.50pm on Monday, May 15.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area while this incident is responded to. Police are searching for a man seen wearing a black puffa-style jacket who went in the direction of Falaise Road. Witnesses or anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police on 999 and quote Op Florida.”