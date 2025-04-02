Photos show day two of Sussex murder investigation after death of man inside property

Sussex Police said emergency services responded to a report of a man attacking multiple people inside an address in Hartfield Avenue, Brighton, shortly before 7.30am yesterday morning (April 1).

Officers attended and found a 57-year-old man inside the property with significant injuries. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sussex Police said a woman and a boy were also located at the address with serious injuries, and have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man from Brighton on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at this time.

A murder investigation into the man’s death has been launched.

Pictures from Sussex News and Pictures show the scene on day two of the investigation.

Click here to see photos from day one of the investigation.

