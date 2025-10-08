Photos show destruction left behind after police incident at East Sussex shop

Police officers arrived in their numbers at the Farrow & Ball paint shop, in Western Road, on Wednesday afternoon (October 8).

Paint cans were reportedly thrown and windows were damaged during the dramatic incident.

Sussex Police were initially alerted to reports of a man ‘acting erratically and causing a disturbance’ about 3.25pm.

Police said the man refused to comply and ‘threw objects at the officers’.

"He was eventually restrained safely and has been taken to hospital for medical treatment,” a statement read.

"No one was hurt in the incident.

"The road was closed while officers dealt with the incident but has now re-opened."

It is unclear when the store will reopen after the incident on Wednesday. Scroll down and click through to see photos from the scene.

