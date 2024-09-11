Photos show vehicle that came off road and travelled hundreds of feet down side of Ditchling Beacon

The fire service responded to a dramatic crash at Ditchling Beacon this morning (Wednesday, September 11).

Photos submitted to the Sussex Express show what appears to be a grey van that had come to a stop in bushes after coming off the road and travelling hundreds of feet down the side of Ditchling Beacon.

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.42am on 11 September to reports of a car coming off the road in Westmeston, near Ditchling. Three fire engines were in attendance from East and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Services. Crews rescued one casualty from the vehicle who was then handed over to the care of the ambulance service. Partners including Sussex Police and HART (Hazardous Area Response Team) were also in attendance.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called at 8.42am on Wednesday, September 11, to reports of a car coming off the road in Westmeston, near Ditchling Photo: Eddie Mitchell

