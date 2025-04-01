Pickpocketing warning in Eastbourne

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 1st Apr 2025, 20:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police officers have spoken to shoppers in Eastbourne after reports of pickpocketing.

People in the East Sussex seaside town are being urged to ‘stay safe from potential pickpockets’.

Eastbourne Police issued information on social media on Tuesday (April 1).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Over the weekend officers from your Eastbourne neighbourhood policing team took to our town centre police pod to speak with shoppers and residents following a small number of reports of pickpocketing in the area,” a Facebook post read.

Police officers have spoken to shoppers in Eastbourne after reports of pickpocketing. Photo: Eastbourne PolicePolice officers have spoken to shoppers in Eastbourne after reports of pickpocketing. Photo: Eastbourne Police
Police officers have spoken to shoppers in Eastbourne after reports of pickpocketing. Photo: Eastbourne Police

"Officers handed out ‘purse bells’ to potential victims, as well as crime prevention advice and awareness around this time of crime – fortunately incidents remain low, but it is always something to keep in mind, especially as we head into the busy shopping months and the Summer.”

The police said pickpockets ‘come in all shapes and sizes’ and asked if people would know what to look for.

Find out more about how to stay safe from pickpocketing at www.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/personal-safety-how-to-stay-safe/pickpocketing/

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice