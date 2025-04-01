Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police officers have spoken to shoppers in Eastbourne after reports of pickpocketing.

People in the East Sussex seaside town are being urged to ‘stay safe from potential pickpockets’.

Eastbourne Police issued information on social media on Tuesday (April 1).

"Over the weekend officers from your Eastbourne neighbourhood policing team took to our town centre police pod to speak with shoppers and residents following a small number of reports of pickpocketing in the area,” a Facebook post read.

"Officers handed out ‘purse bells’ to potential victims, as well as crime prevention advice and awareness around this time of crime – fortunately incidents remain low, but it is always something to keep in mind, especially as we head into the busy shopping months and the Summer.”

The police said pickpockets ‘come in all shapes and sizes’ and asked if people would know what to look for.

Find out more about how to stay safe from pickpocketing at www.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/personal-safety-how-to-stay-safe/pickpocketing/