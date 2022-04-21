Sue Addis was found dead at her home in Cedars Gardens in Brighton on January 7 last year. Photo from Eddie Mitchell. SUS-220421-113625001

PICTURES: Grandson on trial for stabbing well-known Brighton restaurant owner to death

A much-loved restaurant owner was stabbed to death in her Brighton home last year, a court has been told. Lewes Crown Court heard Pietro Addis, a catering student, had been staying with his grandmother Sue Addis in Cedar Gardens. The court heard Pietro used two knives to stab 69-year-old Sue 17 times on January 7 last year. Photos from Eddie Mitchell.

Thursday, 21st April 2022

