PICTURES: Grandson on trial for stabbing well-known Brighton restaurant owner to death
A much-loved restaurant owner was stabbed to death in her Brighton home last year, a court has been told. Lewes Crown Court heard Pietro Addis, a catering student, had been staying with his grandmother Sue Addis in Cedar Gardens. The court heard Pietro used two knives to stab 69-year-old Sue 17 times on January 7 last year. Photos from Eddie Mitchell.
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 1:11 pm