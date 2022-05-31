Sussex Police said a man was believed to on board a boat which was taking on water and was unable to get ashore.

Sussex Police, coastguard teams, the coastguard helicopter and an RNLI lifeboat have carried out an extensive search of the sea and coastline around Newhaven Fort after receiving the call.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police said enquiries to locate the man have been taking place since they received the call on Monday night (30 May).

Sussex Police said a man was believed to on board a boat which was taking on water and was unable to get ashore.

Nothing has been found and the search was called off on Tuesday afternoon (31 May).

READ MORE

Sussex Police, coastguard teams, the coastguard helicopter and an RNLI lifeboat have carried out an extensive search of the sea and coastline around Newhaven Fort after receiving the call.

The police said enquiries to locate the man have been taking place since they received the call on Monday night (30 May).

The search for a man on board a sinking boat around Newhaven Fort was called off this afternoon by the emergency services.

Sussex Police said a man was believed to on board a boat which was taking on water and was unable to get ashore.

The police said enquiries to locate the man have been taking place since they received the call on Monday night (May 30).