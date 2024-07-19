Plants seized after cannabis factory found in East Sussex

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 19th Jul 2024, 17:31 BST
Officers from the Tactical Enforcement Unit seized more than 100 cannabis plants being grown and harvested at an address in East Sussex.

Police received information that an address in Eaton Gardens, Hove was being used for the production of the class B drug.

Officers said they attended the address at about 5pm on July 9, where the plants were found at various stages of maturity inside.

The drugs found have an estimated street value of more than £50,000.

Officers from the Tactical Enforcement Unit seized more than 100 cannabis plants being grown and harvested at an address in East Sussex. Picture: Sussex Police

TEU officers ensured the cannabis factory has been dismantled and all the items found will be destroyed, a spokesperson added.

Inspector Dan Eagle said: “We received information from the public about a possible cannabis factory in Eaton Gardens.

“As a result of the information, our TEU officers executed a warrant at the address.

“It demonstrates our determination to disrupt the supply of drugs which cause so much harm in our communities, and to dismantle the infrastructure and criminal networks operating it.

“We encourage anyone with concerns or information about drug supply to come forward to us and report it to Sussex Police online.

“Our investigation into the cannabis production at this address in Hove continues, and anyone with information can report it to us online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 625 of 09/07.”

