Plea to find man injured in Sussex seaside attack

Police are appealing for the victim of an assault in Brighton to come forward.
By Joe Stack
Published 27th Aug 2023, 14:10 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 14:10 BST

Officers were called to reports of a ‘disturbance’ in Madeira Drive in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, August 27).

The incident took place on the lower promenade near Madeira Drive Colonnade, police have said.

A 25-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in police custody at this time.

An investigation has been launched and officers are keen to locate a man who may have been injured during the incident, as well as to speak to witnesses or anyone with information.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 13 of 27/08.