Police are appealing for the victim of an assault in Brighton to come forward.

Officers were called to reports of a ‘disturbance’ in Madeira Drive in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, August 27).

The incident took place on the lower promenade near Madeira Drive Colonnade, police have said.

A 25-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in police custody at this time.

An investigation has been launched and officers are keen to locate a man who may have been injured during the incident, as well as to speak to witnesses or anyone with information.