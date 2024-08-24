'Poignant' goodbye to Rother policeman as he retires after 16 years on the force
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Issuing a statement on social media, a spokesperson for Sussex Police praised Neil’s hard work and dedication to the service: “Neil has been an invaluable asset to Sussex Police, and he will be greatly missed, especially his memorable speeches at our Christmas parties!”
During his time with the police, Neil left a huge impression both on colleagues and on members of the public in Bexhill and Rye, who he served with diligence and compassion.
"Enjoy your retirement Neil,” the statement concludes. “and thank you for your unwavering support and hard work - not only to us, your friends, but to the entire community. You’re a legend!”