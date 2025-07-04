Polegate man jailed for 'serious' domestic assault in Eastbourne

A Polegate man has been jailed and given a restraining order following a ‘serious’ domestic assault in Eastbourne.

Police said that Oliver McDonald, 53, of Brookside Avenue, appeared at Lewes Crown Court on June 25 for sentencing.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “The court heard that on September 3 last year, McDonald’s victim, 64, had told the defendant that she wanted to end their relationship due to his aggressive behaviour over the previous six months. The following day she had gone to their shared residence to collect some of her belongings.

“As she was leaving, she was approached by the defendant who was entering the building. He asked what she was doing with her bags and she told him she was leaving with them. He then became violent and lunged at her, strangling, punching and kicking her. He also took her mobile phone from her.

Oliver McDonald, 53, of Brookside Avenue, was sentenced to two years and nine months in jail. Picture: Sussex Police

“The victim was eventually able to leave and drove to a local police station to report the incident.

“McDonald followed her there and was arrested on suspicion of non-fatal strangulation and actual bodily harm.

“He was later charged with theft, assault by beating and two counts of strangulation.

“McDonald initially pleaded not guilty to the charges but then changed his pleas to guilty on all counts.

“He was sentenced to two years and nine months in jail, given a 10-year restraining order and ordered to pay a surcharge of £228.”

PC Daniel Turk, who led the investigation said: “I want to thank the victim and her daughter for their co-operation and support throughout this case. The physical, emotional, and financial impact on the victim has been huge and her bravery throughout the investigation has been remarkable.

“This sentencing reflects the severity of the offender’s actions and serves as a reminder that domestic abuse will not be tolerated. I hope this result can bring some peace and closure to her and her family.

“Our message to victims of domestic abuse is clear – we are here to help, we will get you to safety and we will do all we can to get the justice you deserve.”