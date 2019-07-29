Polegate woman was nearly four times over drink drive limit

A Polegate woman has been banned from the road for three year years for driving while nearly four times over the drink drive limit according to a court document.

Elizabeth Elston, 52, of Cresta Close, Polegate, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Clio on Oakleaf Drive, Polegate, on June 20 while nearly four times over the drink drive limit.

She gave a breath alcohol reading of 139 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. The court made a community order. She was fined £667 and banned from driving for three years.

See also: Eastbourme woman banned from Beacon for shoplifting

See also: Eastbourne man narrowly avoids jail for having knife in public place