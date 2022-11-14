On Wednesday, November 2, officers from Wealden neighbourhood policing team visited a number of farms, rural villages and small businesses to offer support and advice to help protect their livelihood and property as part of Operation Scarecrow.

Some owners shared that they had previously been victims of a burglary, so police gave them prevention tools and kits to help secure their property and put extra interventions in place. These included Selecta DNA kits to mark their valuable tools, equipment, and machinery, as well as CCTV posters and information on the UK’s National Property Register - where photographs of their valuable property can be kept.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Owners were also shown how to find and use their serial numbers and take photographs of valuable property to help identify ownership in the event their property is stolen as a result of a burglary.”

Police in Horam. Picture from Sussex Police

Officers said they visited farms in Selmeston, Chiddingly, East Hoathly, Whitesmith, Waldron, Forest Row, Blackham, Groombridge, Wadhurst, Cowden and Holtye - with farms ranging from cattle farms to stud farms and everything in between.

The spokesperson added: “Rural crime is an issue for large areas of the country, but it tends to go unreported. It can impact on insurance premiums, food prices and damage local communities.”

