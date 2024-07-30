Police alert over garden shed break-ins in Horsham

By Sarah Page
Published 30th Jul 2024, 14:40 BST
A warning is going out from Sussex Police over break-ins to garden sheds and outbuildings in the Horsham area.

Officers say that a number of properties in Storrington have also been targeted.

A spokesperson said: “Thieves are opportunistic and they will be looking at an easy way to get into your outbuildings, so make it tough for them to do so.”

Police urge people not to leave gardening tools lying around as they are often used to force entry into people’s houses.

Police are warning the public over a spate of garden shed break-ins in Horsham and Storrington

They also say people should consider security marking tools, installing sturdy locks, wrapping chains around tools, lawn mowers and cycles and securing the chains to a wall.

They recommend storing batteries and chargers for battery-operated tools in the house away from the tools to make them less attractive to steal and less valuable to sell on.

The spokesperson said: “Consider a battery-operated shed alarm. They look low key but they respond to movement or door contact with an extremely loud siren.”