Police and council take action to move travellers from Seaford

The group of 20 caravans pitched up on the fields yesterday afternoon (September 2), after moving on from Hove Lawns. A police spokesman said: "Police are directing a group of travellers and their vehicles who moved onto Martello Fields, Seaford, to leave the site using powers under S61 of the Police and Criminal Justice Act by 4pm today (Tuesday, September 3). Chief Inspector Anita Turner added: "We have worked with the local council to resolve this as swiftly as possible. We understand there are concerns in the local community but there is a process which has to be followed by law."

