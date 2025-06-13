Police and Community SpeedWatch Group volunteers have targeted speeding drivers on Eastbourne seafront.

Police and volunteers target speeding drivers on Eastbourne seafront
An Eastbourne Police spokesperson said: “Following concerns raised by residents late last week officers joined volunteers from a local Community SpeedWatch Group who were conducting checks along Eastbourne seafront. Community SpeedWatch (CSW) is a national initiative where active members of local communities monitor speeds of vehicles using speed detection devices.
"Vehicles exceeding the speed limit are referred to the police with the aim of educating drivers to reduce their speeds.
“Those recorded exceeding the limit during the course of these checks will soon be hearing from officers." They added: “We continue to thank local volunteers for their commitment to keeping the roads of Eastbourne safe.
"If you would like to join a local CSW Group, CSW is looking for volunteers to help join a local Community Scheme in your area.
"This is a vital role in helping to reduce anti-social driving and helping to prevent death and injury on our roads, and full training will be given for this voluntary role by Sussex Police.
"Find out more, and sign up to a local scheme and join online by visiting: https://orlo.uk/lsnCQ”