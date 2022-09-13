Police appeal after assault and theft near Amberley

Officers say they received a report at about 6.50am on Thursday September 8 that a blue MG ZS had been broken into and a wallet stolen from the vehicle at Bury Hill.

A man, described as wearing a dark navy hooded top and jeans, was disturbed by a witness who chased after him.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson said: “Whilst officers were responding to the incident, they encountered a man matching the description of the suspect walking up Bury Hill with facial injuries. He told officers he had been assaulted and was taken to hospital for treatment.”

Sussex Police

A 39-year-old man from Bognor Regis has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and has since been released under investigation.