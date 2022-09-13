Police appeal after assault and theft near Amberley
Police are appealing for witnesses after a theft from a vehicle and an assault near Amberley.
Officers say they received a report at about 6.50am on Thursday September 8 that a blue MG ZS had been broken into and a wallet stolen from the vehicle at Bury Hill.
A man, described as wearing a dark navy hooded top and jeans, was disturbed by a witness who chased after him.
A police spokesperson said: “Whilst officers were responding to the incident, they encountered a man matching the description of the suspect walking up Bury Hill with facial injuries. He told officers he had been assaulted and was taken to hospital for treatment.”
A 39-year-old man from Bognor Regis has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and has since been released under investigation.
Anyone with any information or footage for either incident is asked to report it online, or call 101, quoting serial 202 of 08/09.