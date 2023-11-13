Police are appealing for information after a number of business premises in Billingshurst were broken into last week.

Officers stepped up patrols in the area after a number of properties in the village High Street were targeted overnight from November 6-7.

In one incident, money and a charity box were stolen from Cezala hairdressers.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating the reports and speaking with businesses in the area.

Police are investigating a number of break-ins in Billingshurst High Street. Pic Steve Robards SR1817981

“There has been an increased police presence in the area while officers carry out enquiries.

“We are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information such as CCTV footage of the break-ins to come forward.”