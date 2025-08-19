Police appeal after cannabis factory is found in Portslade

Police are appealing for information about a cannabis factory found in Portslade.

Sussex Police said they were called to a disturbance at an address in Vale Road, Portslade on Friday, August 8 at around 4am.

“On attendance, officers entered the property and discovered cannabis plants being grown inside,” a spokesperson for the force said.

“A search was undertaken, however no one was located at the address.

Vale Road, Portslade. Photo: Google Street View

“The plants have since been seized, and an investigation launched.

“We are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information to come forward to assist our onwards enquiries.”

You can make a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference 140 of 08/08.