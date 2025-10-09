Police appeal after man, 20, attacked in Billingshurst
Police are appealing for information following an attack on a 20-year-old man in Billingshurst.
Officers say that the assault happened in Billingshurst High Street at around 8.45pm yesterday (Wednesday October 8).
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that he was approached and assaulted by a group of boys who then fled the area.
“Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell, mobile phone or dashcam footage can report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1421 of 08/10.”