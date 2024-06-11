Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses following an indecent exposure incident in Eastbourne.

Officers received a report of a man who exposed himself to a woman on Grove Road between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on April 27, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “He has been described a wearing a grey zip-up sweatshirt, blue jeans, white trainers and a blue wide brimmed Adidas hat.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...