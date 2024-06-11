Police appeal after man exposes himself to woman in Eastbourne

Published 11th Jun 2024
Police are appealing for witnesses following an indecent exposure incident in Eastbourne.

Officers received a report of a man who exposed himself to a woman on Grove Road between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on April 27, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “He has been described a wearing a grey zip-up sweatshirt, blue jeans, white trainers and a blue wide brimmed Adidas hat.

“If you witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious behaviour in the area, or have any relevant CCTV or footage, you are encouraged to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 346 of 28/04.”