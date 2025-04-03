Police appeal after man threatened in Horsham incident

By Sarah Page

Chief reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 12:56 BST
Police are appealing for information after a man was threatened during an incident in Horsham.

Officers say they were called to Lambs Farm Road near its junction with Farhalls Crescent at 12.20pm on March 28.

The victim, a man aged 44, reported being approached by another man and threatened.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended, and the suspect’s vehicle, a white Ford Transit van, was located nearby, but the suspect had left the area.

Police are appealing for information after an incident in Lambs Farm Road, Horsham, near its junction with Farhalls Crescent

“Now, anyone who saw what happened by the shops in the area, including those with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, is asked to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 613 of 28/03.”

