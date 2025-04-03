Police appeal after man threatened in Horsham incident
Officers say they were called to Lambs Farm Road near its junction with Farhalls Crescent at 12.20pm on March 28.
The victim, a man aged 44, reported being approached by another man and threatened.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended, and the suspect’s vehicle, a white Ford Transit van, was located nearby, but the suspect had left the area.
“Now, anyone who saw what happened by the shops in the area, including those with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, is asked to come forward.
“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 613 of 28/03.”