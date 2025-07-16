Police appeal after passenger attacks rail supervisor on train in West Sussex
British Transport Police say that the supervisor was attacked after asking the passenger, and a woman with him, to leave the train at Billingshurst Railway Station because they did not have tickets.
The attack happened at around 1pm on July 4 when the passenger punched the supervisor in the face, causing him to fall back and hit his head.
A police spokesperson said: “He sustained a small fracture to his neck, a chipped tooth and needed five stitches to his lip.”
Anyone who recognises the person in the CCTV image is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 286 of 4 July. Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.