Police are appealing for information following the theft of £11,000 worth of makeup from a shop in Worthing.

Police have asked the public for help identifying the people pictured following the incident at a shop in Durrington.

Sussex Police said officers were called to a report of ‘a number of thefts’ from Tesco, New Road on April 27 of this year.

The thefts totalled £11,000 worth of makeup, according to police.

Police are appealing for help identifying the people pictured. Photo: Sussex Police

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Images have been released of four people officers would like to speak with in connection to the incidents.

“If you recognise the people in the photos, or have any information, contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 371 of 30/04.”