Police appeal after suspected attempted rape in Brighton

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a third party report of attempted rape in Brighton.

Sussex Police said an incident was reported by a bus driver in the early hours of Sunday morning (June 29).

“The driver told police that a woman had claimed a man had attempted to rape her in an alleyway near North Street,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

“The bus was in Old Steine at about ten minutes past midnight, and a man left the area after boarding the bus.

Police released this image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident. Photo: Sussex Police

"Officers are investigating the report and want to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened.”

As part of the investigation, the police force has released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak with in connection with the incident, and are appealing for anyone who recognises him to get in touch.

They are also seeking to trace the woman involved in the incident, and urge her to come forward.

Detective Inspector Alice Button said: “We are investigating this report, and are urging witnesses or anyone who may be able to identify the man in shown in the image, to come forward.

“We take reports of rape and attempted rape extremely seriously, and are working to establish the full circumstances around this report.

“Anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 22 of 29/06.”

Guidance about support services available to victims of rape and serious sexual offences is available here.