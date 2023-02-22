Police appeal after thieves break into sheds and garages around Horsham

Thieves have broken into a number of sheds and garages at properties in the Horsham district.

Police say that there were several break-ins over the past week. In one incident, tools were stolen from an outbuilding in Chantry Lane, Storrington, overnight on February 19.

And paddle boards were stolen from a garden shed in Meadowside, Storrington, at around 2am on February 12.

Thieves made off with golf clubs and power tools after breaking into a garage in April Close, Horsham, some time between February 10 and 14.

Burglars have broken into a number of sheds and garages in the Horsham district

Pedal bikes were stolen from a garage in The Glebe, Pulborough, overning between February 15 and 16.

And, police say, burglars used bolt cutters to break into a shed in Kithurst Lane, Storrington, between February 15 and 16 but it is not thought that anything was stolen.