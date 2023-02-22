Police appeal after thieves break into sheds and garages around Horsham

Police say that there were several break-ins over the past week. In one incident, tools were stolen from an outbuilding in Chantry Lane, Storrington, overnight on February 19.
And paddle boards were stolen from a garden shed in Meadowside, Storrington, at around 2am on February 12.
Thieves made off with golf clubs and power tools after breaking into a garage in April Close, Horsham, some time between February 10 and 14.
Pedal bikes were stolen from a garage in The Glebe, Pulborough, overning between February 15 and 16.
And, police say, burglars used bolt cutters to break into a shed in Kithurst Lane, Storrington, between February 15 and 16 but it is not thought that anything was stolen.
Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to contact police by calling them on 101.