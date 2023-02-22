Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police appeal after thieves break into sheds and garages around Horsham

Thieves have broken into a number of sheds and garages at properties in the Horsham district.

By Sarah Page
2 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 2:41pm

Police say that there were several break-ins over the past week. In one incident, tools were stolen from an outbuilding in Chantry Lane, Storrington, overnight on February 19.

And paddle boards were stolen from a garden shed in Meadowside, Storrington, at around 2am on February 12.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thieves made off with golf clubs and power tools after breaking into a garage in April Close, Horsham, some time between February 10 and 14.

Most Popular
Burglars have broken into a number of sheds and garages in the Horsham district

Pedal bikes were stolen from a garage in The Glebe, Pulborough, overning between February 15 and 16.

Have you read? Reality star Katie Price reveals her heartache over her ‘mucky mansion’ near Horsham

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Village pub near Gatwick Airport put up for sale

Worried villagers near Horsham launch fight against Rampion wind farm substation

And, police say, burglars used bolt cutters to break into a shed in Kithurst Lane, Storrington, between February 15 and 16 but it is not thought that anything was stolen.

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to contact police by calling them on 101.