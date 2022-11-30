Edit Account-Sign Out
Police appeal after thieves steal luxury Bentley from property near Gatwick

Police are appealing for information after a luxury Bentley car was stolen from a house in Hookwood, near Gatwick Airport.

By Sarah Page
4 minutes ago

Officers say that the blue Bentley Bentayga was stolen from the property in Reigate Road some time between 8.30pm on November 28 and 7am the following day.

A spokesperson said: “If you have seen the vehicle, were in the area at the time and saw something suspicious, or have any video doorbell or dashcam footage, please contact us quoting PR/45220129321 via webchat on our website https://www.surrey.police.uk/ or on our online reporting tool https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or by calling us on 101.

Have you seen this stolen Bentley?
“If you do not wish to speak to police, you can also call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”