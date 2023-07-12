Police appeal after woman pushed out of car in St Leonards
Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident near Warrior Square, St Leonards, on Saturday, July 8.
By Sam Pole
Published 12th Jul 2023, 13:37 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 13:44 BST
A woman, who was wearing a white silk dress, was reportedly pushed out of a stationary small, blue car at around 7pm on the A259 by Warrior Square. She landed on her back causing minor injuries.
Witnesses or anyone with information, including any CCTV, mobile phone, or dashcam footage, are asked to report it via 101 or online, quoting serial 908 of 09/07.