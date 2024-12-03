The police have made an arrest after ‘a number of items’ were stolen from a parked car in Littlehampton.

Arun Police issued a social media appeal, asking residents if they saw a ‘woman acting suspiciously’ in the Maltravers Road area of Littlehampton in the early hours of Thursday morning (November 28).

“The woman, who was wearing a long white coat and carrying a black handbag, is alleged to have stolen a number of items from a car parked near Littlehampton library between 12 midnight and 1am,” a police spokesperson added.

"We'd also like to hear from any car owners who may have found their cars tampered with and anything stolen in the area over the last few days. Please report online or call 101 quoting serial 24 of 28/11.”

Police said a 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle and failing to comply with a community protection notice.