Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted in Crawley
Detectives investigating a sexual assault in Crawley are appealing for information.
Police say that a woman was approached and sexually assaulted outside Langley Green Hospital between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Wednesday (November 9).
A spokesperson said: “She is being supported by specialist officers while enquiries are continuing.
“This appears to be an isolated incident and detectives are appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time, to get in touch.
Most Popular
“Information can be passed to police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1514 of 09/11. Alternatively, information can be passed to police via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.”