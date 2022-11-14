Police say that a woman was approached and sexually assaulted outside Langley Green Hospital between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Wednesday (November 9).

A spokesperson said: “She is being supported by specialist officers while enquiries are continuing.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and detectives are appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time, to get in touch.

Police are appealing for information

