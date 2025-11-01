Police appeal following electric bike theft in Brighton

Published 1st Nov 2025, 16:15 GMT
Police are appealing for the identification of two teenagers following the theft of an electric bike in Brighton.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “On October 17, a blue Trek electric bike was locked up in New England Street, Brighton, near to the junction of Elder Place.

“The bike is believed to have been cut from the lock and taken from the area just before 5.30pm.

“We would like to speak with the two people seen in the CCTV stills in connection with ongoing enquiries.

“Do you think you recognise them, or do you have any information that could assist the investigation?”

You can make a report to police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 1113 of 21/10.

