Police have launched an appeal for information after a burglary at a St Leonards pub.

Sussex Police said The Marina Fountain was targeted.

It has released CCTV footage of a man officers want to speak to in connection with the break-in.

A police spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man? We are appealing for witnesses and information after a break-in was reported at The Marina Fountain pub.

This image from CCTV footage has been released by Sussex Police

“The incident in Caves Road, St Leonards, happened at about 11.15pm on Tuesday, September 3.

“A man believed to be in his early 20s, of athletic build and wearing a hooded top was seen on CCTV.

“Scene of crime officers have attended the premises, and can confirm that no items have been reported missing as it is believed the man was disturbed by an intruder alarm.

“Anyone who recognises him or anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1556 of 03/09.”