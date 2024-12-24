Police appeal following St Leonards assault

By Richard Gladstone
Published 24th Dec 2024, 12:24 GMT
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to an assault that took place in St Leonards.

Sussex Police said it is are looking to speak with three people who may have witnessed the incident

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating an altercation involving a man and a woman in Cross Street between 11.30am and 12.30pm on December 9.

“The altercation took place inside an address, during which it is alleged the woman also shouted abuse to three people not known to her, who were stood outside.

“Police would like to identify these three people – a man and two women, one of whom was pushing a pram or pushchair – as they may have information that could assist the ongoing assault investigation.

“Anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 47240240358.”

